Police officer arrested for patronizing organized crimes, taking extortion

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :A police officer was arrested here Thursday over the charges of patronizing criminals and taking extortion.

According to SSP West Dr. Farukh Raza, former Station House Officer (SHO) Pakistan Bazaar Police Station Saalim Rindh was arrested and case was also registered against him.

Arrested officer was patronizing organized crimes and was also taking extortion.

A case against was registered the accused at PS Pakistan Bazaar and further legal proceedings were also underway.