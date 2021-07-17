Police officer bags first position in advance course

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) ::A young sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Lachi Nazir Hussain has bagged first position in 13th advanced course out of total 33 police officers appeared.

In the 13th Advance Course, Kohat Region Police Officer Nazir Hussain secured a prominent position in the competitive examinations.

A total of 33 police officers from Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Islamabad and all regions of the province participated in the advanced course.

Police officer Nazir Hussain is one of the most capable and honest officers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The police officers who have achieved prominent positions in the advanced course are also proficient in all aspects of policing professionally. Position-holder police officer Nazir Hussain attributes his success to the hard work of teachers and the prayers of his parents.