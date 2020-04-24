Police officer bailed out day after arrest

A police sub inspector was released on bail here Friday, a day after he was arrested and lodged in police lock-up for illegally releasing an alleged drug pusher after taking bribe

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :A police sub inspector was released on bail here Friday, a day after he was arrested and lodged in police lock-up for illegally releasing an alleged drug pusher after taking bribe.

Incharge police post Qasba Gujrat sub inspector Muhammad Nawaz had conducted raid at Mauza Malook Channar and arrested a notorious drug pusher Ashraf and his son Shahzad with Hashish weighing 2500-3000 gram on Feb 24, 2020.

He, however, registered FIR mentioning only 1100 gram Hashish and unlawfully released drug pusher's son Shahzad allegedly after he received Rs 400,000 illegal gratification. He took no legal action against Shahzad.

After receiving reports, DPO Syed Nadeem Abbas had deputed DSP headquarters Saadullah to hold inquiry.

Case was registered against the incharge police post under sections 155-C of Police Order, 201 PPC and 9-C with Mehmood Kot police station after inquiry substantiated the allegations.

The police officer was produced before magistrate to secure his remand on Friday.

Counsels representing the accused policeman presented their arguments against incorporating section 201 of PPC and section 9-C of anti narcotics law and sought order for his release.

The magistrate ordered to rescind section 201 PPC and section 9-C from the FIR and granted post arrest bail to the accused official.