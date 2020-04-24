UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Officer Bailed Out Day After Arrest

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 08:56 PM

Police officer bailed out day after arrest

A police sub inspector was released on bail here Friday, a day after he was arrested and lodged in police lock-up for illegally releasing an alleged drug pusher after taking bribe

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :A police sub inspector was released on bail here Friday, a day after he was arrested and lodged in police lock-up for illegally releasing an alleged drug pusher after taking bribe.

Incharge police post Qasba Gujrat sub inspector Muhammad Nawaz had conducted raid at Mauza Malook Channar and arrested a notorious drug pusher Ashraf and his son Shahzad with Hashish weighing 2500-3000 gram on Feb 24, 2020.

He, however, registered FIR mentioning only 1100 gram Hashish and unlawfully released drug pusher's son Shahzad allegedly after he received Rs 400,000 illegal gratification. He took no legal action against Shahzad.

After receiving reports, DPO Syed Nadeem Abbas had deputed DSP headquarters Saadullah to hold inquiry.

Case was registered against the incharge police post under sections 155-C of Police Order, 201 PPC and 9-C with Mehmood Kot police station after inquiry substantiated the allegations.

The police officer was produced before magistrate to secure his remand on Friday.

Counsels representing the accused policeman presented their arguments against incorporating section 201 of PPC and section 9-C of anti narcotics law and sought order for his release.

The magistrate ordered to rescind section 201 PPC and section 9-C from the FIR and granted post arrest bail to the accused official.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Gujrat FIR 2020 Post From

Recent Stories

PM makes transfer and posting of top bureaucrats

2 hours ago

Union Coop donates AED1 million to ’10 million m ..

2 hours ago

DAMAC Foundation pledges AED1 million to provide 1 ..

2 hours ago

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announces ..

2 hours ago

UVAS tops among Pakistani universities in Times Hi ..

2 hours ago

'Dummy patients of Coronavirus’

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.