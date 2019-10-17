UrduPoint.com
Police Officer Booked Over Corruption Charges In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 03:58 PM

The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) has arrested an assistant sub inspector (ASI) over taking bribe

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) has arrested an assistant sub inspector (ASI) over taking bribe.

ACE authorities said on Thursday that complainant Khurram Shahzad resident of Din Colony Sargodha said in his application to Regional Director ACE Babar Rehman that ASI Muhammad Hayat (City Police station) has taken Rs5,000 for the registration of an FIR.

On the direction of regional director ACE, the assistant director Tasawwar Abbas Bosal under the supervision of Judicial Magistrate Tariq Farooq have arrested the accused ASI Muhammad Hayat and recovered Rs5,000 from his possession.

