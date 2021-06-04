UrduPoint.com
Police Officer Dismissed On Corruption Charges

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 11:43 PM

Police officer dismissed on corruption charges

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas has dismissed police officer on charges of corruption and embezzlement, informed police spokesman on Friday

The complaints were received regarding corruption and having links with Land mafia.

The complaints were received regarding corruption and having links with Land mafia.

The officer was suspended and a charge sheet was issued while joint inquiry was conducted by SP Potohar Syed Ali and SP CIA Tariq Mehboob.

During the inquiry, the allegations against former Station House Officer SHO Chuntra namely Aamir Khan were proved true and dismissed.

