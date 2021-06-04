Police officer dismissed on corruption charges

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas has dismissed police officer on charges of corruption and embezzlement, informed police spokesman on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas has dismissed police officer on charges of corruption and embezzlement, informed police spokesman on Friday.

The complaints were received regarding corruption and having links with Land mafia.

The officer was suspended and a charge sheet was issued while joint inquiry was conducted by SP Potohar Syed Ali and SP CIA Tariq Mehboob.

During the inquiry, the allegations against former Station House Officer SHO Chuntra namely Aamir Khan were proved true and dismissed.