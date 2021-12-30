UrduPoint.com

Police Officer Dismissed Over Poor Investigation In Murder Case

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2021 | 07:55 PM

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Javed Akbar Riaz Thursday terminated a Sub-Inspector from service and awarded punishment to other police officials over poor performance, corruption and misuse of power in investigating a murder case

Holding a police orderly room proceeding, the RPO warned that the officer, found to be involved in creating hurdle in provision of justice to masses, would be treated with iron hands.

He said that no one was above the law and police officers found involved in corruption, misuse of power and other illegal activities would face strict action against them.

The regional police office terminated Sub-Inspector Muhammad Idrees from the service over poor investigation in a murder case.

He also awarded different punishments to various police officers and directed them to improve their performance in order to restore public trust on police department.

