Open Menu

Police Officer Faces Suspension For Taking Drink Without Payment

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2025 | 08:16 PM

Police officer faces suspension for taking drink without payment

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Madadgar 15, Imran Shaukat, has suspended a police sub-inspector after a video showing him taking a bottle of Sharbat from a local mart without payment went viral on social media.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Madadgar 15, Imran Shaukat, has suspended a police sub-inspector after a video showing him taking a bottle of Sharbat from a local mart without payment went viral on social media.

According to a spokesperson for the Karachi Police on Wednesday, the incident took place within the jurisdiction of SITE-B police station, where the sub-inspector, identified as Javed, was seen in the video taking the item without paying for it.

Following the video's circulation, SSP Imran Shaukat immediately suspended the officer and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Recent Stories

Dubai Health hosts Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Tr ..

Dubai Health hosts Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust to enhance collaboration i ..

18 minutes ago
 DIG Tariq pays surprise visit to PS Noon

DIG Tariq pays surprise visit to PS Noon

1 minute ago
 Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood assumed interim charge as ..

Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood assumed interim charge as Rector of Virtual University

1 minute ago
 Police officer faces suspension for taking drink w ..

Police officer faces suspension for taking drink without payment

1 minute ago
 Akbari market restoration starts with CM approval

Akbari market restoration starts with CM approval

1 minute ago
 Govt addressing terrorism issues with iron hands: ..

Govt addressing terrorism issues with iron hands: Kiyani

1 minute ago
Army Chief General Asim Munir's "Hard State" Decla ..

Army Chief General Asim Munir's "Hard State" Declaration Vision will yield long- ..

26 minutes ago
 Mishal Yousafzai’s case: IHC judge expresses con ..

Mishal Yousafzai’s case: IHC judge expresses concerns over judiciary’s indep ..

31 minutes ago
 Jemima Goldsmith expresses solidarity with Palesti ..

Jemima Goldsmith expresses solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza

39 minutes ago
 Family of late Obaid Al Heloo contributes AED 10 m ..

Family of late Obaid Al Heloo contributes AED 10 million to Fathers’ Endowment ..

48 minutes ago
 itel Launches Power 70 in Pakistan: Say Goodbye to ..

Itel Launches Power 70 in Pakistan: Say Goodbye to Battery Anxiety—Sukoon Hai ..

1 hour ago
 Joint Operations Command honours supporters of 'Op ..

Joint Operations Command honours supporters of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan