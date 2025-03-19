Police Officer Faces Suspension For Taking Drink Without Payment
Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2025 | 08:16 PM
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Madadgar 15, Imran Shaukat, has suspended a police sub-inspector after a video showing him taking a bottle of Sharbat from a local mart without payment went viral on social media.
According to a spokesperson for the Karachi Police on Wednesday, the incident took place within the jurisdiction of SITE-B police station, where the sub-inspector, identified as Javed, was seen in the video taking the item without paying for it.
Following the video's circulation, SSP Imran Shaukat immediately suspended the officer and ordered an inquiry into the incident.
