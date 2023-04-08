Close
Police Officer Gets Retirement After Death

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Police officer gets retirement after death

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :The retirement papers of Sub-Inspector Azram Khan who was died in an accident, were handed over to his heirs on completion of his service period. On the death of its officer, the Attock Police paid the salary to his family for several years and the retirement money and pension papers were handed over to the sons of the Sub-inspector on Saturday.

On this occasion, DPO Attock Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan met the family of SI Azram Khan and inquired about their problems. He issued the orders to resolve the issues of his family. He assured all kinds of support to his family members and said that the services of late Sub-Inspector Azram Khan will always be remembered. His family is like our own family for whom the doors of Attock Police will always remain open, he added

