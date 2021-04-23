Police officer held for getting bribe

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :An anti-corruption establishment (ACE) team held a police officer red-handed taking bribe form a citizen.

Sources said here on Friday that In-charge Investigation Unit Saddar police station Sub-Inspector (SI) Khawar Nasim has been arrested and sent behind the bars for taking Rs 15,000 bribe from one Naeem Shehzada for extending him favour in a case.

The complainant, a resident of Mohalla Muhammad Nagar, stated in his application that the SI had already received Rs 25,000 from him in a case, which is under investigation, and now he was demanding Rs 70,000 more.

ACE Assistant Director Syed Anwar-ul-Hassan Sherazi, along with Magistrate Rana Waheed Ahmed, arrested the SI and recovered marked notes of Rs 15,000 from his pocket.