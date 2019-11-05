Police officer house burgled

RENALA KHURD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) ::Thieves stole cash and precious house-hold items worth about Rs 1.5 million from the house of a police officer in Siddique Nagar area, here on Monday night.

According to police here on Tuesday, thieves entered the house of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Shafqat Ameer, currently posted at RPO office Sahiwal.

The thieves, after breaking locks, took away Rs 183,000 in cash, 12-tola gold jewellery, electronic goods and a motorcycle collectively worth Rs 1.5 million.

B-division police have registered a case and started investigation.