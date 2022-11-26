UrduPoint.com

Police Officer Injured In Karachi Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Police officer injured in Karachi accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :A traffic police officer was injured after being hit by a speedy passenger bus near the Gurumandir Chowrangi area of Karachi.

According to Deputy Inspector General of Police Traffic Ahmed Nawaz Cheema, the accident occurred when passenger bus No. JB-2444 of route No.

4Q, going from Gurumandir to Teen Hatti, went out of control due to high speed and collided with the concrete barriers, and hit 55-year-old Abrar Ahmed, sub-inspector of the PIB Colony traffic section, who was standing behind barriers, a private news channel reported on Saturday.

The injured sub-inspector has been shifted to Civil Hospital where his condition was said to be out of danger.

According to DIG Traffic, the incident occurred due to the negligence of the bus driver. The bus has been seized and the driver has been arrested, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Accident Injured Police Driver Traffic From

Recent Stories

Vikram Gokhale passes away

Vikram Gokhale passes away

4 minutes ago
 ECO Trade, Development Bank to provide Є150mln so ..

ECO Trade, Development Bank to provide Є150mln soft loan to Pakistan

23 minutes ago
 Wasim Akram shares his rehabilitation experience

Wasim Akram shares his rehabilitation experience

2 hours ago
 Lt Gen Faiz Hameed decides premature retirement: R ..

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed decides premature retirement: Reports

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan, PTI convoys to reach Rawalpindi for po ..

Imran Khan, PTI convoys to reach Rawalpindi for power show today

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Turkey reaffirm pledge to take bilateral ..

Pakistan, Turkey reaffirm pledge to take bilateral trade volume to $5b

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.