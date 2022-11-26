Police officer injured in Karachi accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :A traffic police officer was injured after being hit by a speedy passenger bus near the Gurumandir Chowrangi area of Karachi.

According to Deputy Inspector General of Police Traffic Ahmed Nawaz Cheema, the accident occurred when passenger bus No. JB-2444 of route No.

4Q, going from Gurumandir to Teen Hatti, went out of control due to high speed and collided with the concrete barriers, and hit 55-year-old Abrar Ahmed, sub-inspector of the PIB Colony traffic section, who was standing behind barriers, a private news channel reported on Saturday.

The injured sub-inspector has been shifted to Civil Hospital where his condition was said to be out of danger.

According to DIG Traffic, the incident occurred due to the negligence of the bus driver. The bus has been seized and the driver has been arrested, he added.