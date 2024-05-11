Police officer killed, 35 officials injured in clashes with protesters: AJK government

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) A police officer was died after getting a bullet on his chest in southern Mirpur district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Saturday during a clash with angry mob while another 35 police officials including 20 in the same district have been reported injured at different place in the clashes as shutter down and wheel jam strike for indefinite period is being observed in the region on the call of Awami Action Committee, a forum mostly comprises on traders and civil society activists.

Spokesperson of the government and Minister Abdul Majid Khan accompanying with Minister food Akbar Ibrahim told the media person during a press conference here on Saturday evening that the mob was using arms and iron rods against the police but the government had instructed the law enforcing agency to observe maximum restrain against them to avoid losses to the public life.

“The government is ready to resolve the issues through negotiations and is holding restrain against the people as peaceful protest is the right of everyone but the miscreants has turned it into violent and now it shall take every step to safeguard the life and property of the people and the miscreants will be dealt with iron hand,” Majid Expressed the resolve of the government.

He said three vehicles of government officials in Kotli and Mirpur districts had been set ablaze while an Assistant commissioner was beaten in Dodiyal town of the Mirpur district by the miscreants while police officials have been made hostage at different place that proved the vested interests behind the protest call.

He made clear that the government had accepted all demands of the Awami Action committee after which an agreement was signed between the committee and government negotiators including provision of targeted subsidy on flour and freezing the electricity tariff on June 2022 level but latter, the committee deviated from the agreement and announced protest on new demands including provision of electricity on production cost and subsidy on whaeat for everyone.

He said law will takes its course against the miscreants and the government will bring out all its capabilities and resources to maintained order and peace in the region and safety of the life and property of the people shall be ensured.