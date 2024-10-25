Open Menu

Police Officer Killed, Driver Injured In Bannu Firing

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2024 | 06:18 PM

Police officer killed, driver injured in Bannu firing

A police officer was killed while the driver of the van sustained serious injuries in a firing incident that took place in Bannu area of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, tv channels quoting police reported on Friday

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) A police officer was killed while the driver of the van sustained serious injuries in a firing incident that took place in Bannu area of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, tv channels quoting police reported on Friday.

According to details, unknown outlaws opened fire and killed a police officer travelling by police van while the driver was also injured.

Police rushed to the site and shifted the police personnel identified as Saeed Rehman to nearby hospital. Police have cordoned off the area to trace the culprits behind this killing.

No arrest was made so far till the filling of this report.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Bannu Fire Police Driver Van SITE TV

Recent Stories

PM’s climate aide Romina Khurshid Alam highlight ..

PM’s climate aide Romina Khurshid Alam highlights visual arts’ role in wildl ..

3 minutes ago
 JI to take out rallies in south Punjab on Kashmir ..

JI to take out rallies in south Punjab on Kashmir Black Day

3 minutes ago
 Gaza rescuers say children among 20 killed in Isra ..

Gaza rescuers say children among 20 killed in Israeli strikes on Khan Yunis

3 minutes ago
 Green-tech hub launched to transform country’s e ..

Green-tech hub launched to transform country’s energy sector, achieve sustaina ..

6 minutes ago
 PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,047 addi ..

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,047 additional points

6 minutes ago
 CCP approves acquisition of Claforan trademarks by ..

CCP approves acquisition of Claforan trademarks by Hoechst Pakistan Ltd

3 minutes ago
Governor Kundi visits Turkish Aerospace Company at ..

Governor Kundi visits Turkish Aerospace Company at NUST to express solidarity ov ..

15 minutes ago
 Pak duo reach ITF J30 tournament final

Pak duo reach ITF J30 tournament final

12 minutes ago
 Russia hikes interest rates to 21%, highest since ..

Russia hikes interest rates to 21%, highest since 2003

12 minutes ago
 Bank of Khyber to support CPEC projects: MD

Bank of Khyber to support CPEC projects: MD

12 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 20 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 20 paisa against dollar

12 minutes ago
 Sindh University extends admissions deadline to No ..

Sindh University extends admissions deadline to Nov 4, 2024

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan