UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Officer Killed In Encounter With Robbers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 03:27 PM

Police officer killed in encounter with robbers

An Additional Station House Officer of Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station was martyred during an encounter with street criminals on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :An Additional Station House Officer of Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station was martyred during an encounter with street criminals on Friday.

Additional SHO Gulistan-e-Jauhar Sub-Inspector Rahim Khan intercepted the dacoits at the University Road after receiving a wireless message about the accused trying to escape the arrest from Ferozabad area. The fleeing robbers opened fire on police team and resultantly Additional SHO was killed,said a police spokesman.

Earlier, the robbers have looted a citizen as he got into his car after withdrawing cash from the ATM at Khalid Bin Waleed Road.

On getting information,Ferozabad police reached there in no time and gave chase after the culprits tried to fled from the scene.

The police said raids were being conducted to apprehend the culprits involved.

Meanwhile,Inspector General of PoliceSindh while taking notice of the incident has sought detailed report from the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) � East.

Related Topics

Sindh Fire Police Police Station Road Car Criminals From

Recent Stories

PCB Chairman pays tribute to Dean Jones

33 minutes ago

Rio scraps famed carnival as virus surges across g ..

2 minutes ago

Dygert undergoes surgery after gruesome fall in wo ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Lays Foundation Of Pakist ..

41 minutes ago

'Tough blow' as French Open to allow just 1,000 fa ..

2 minutes ago

Norway's King Harald, 83, taken to hospital

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.