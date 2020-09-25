Police officer killed in encounter with robbers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :An Additional Station House Officer of Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station was martyred during an encounter with street criminals on Friday.

Additional SHO Gulistan-e-Jauhar Sub-Inspector Rahim Khan intercepted the dacoits at the University Road after receiving a wireless message about the accused trying to escape the arrest from Ferozabad area. The fleeing robbers opened fire on police team and resultantly Additional SHO was killed,said a police spokesman.

Earlier, the robbers have looted a citizen as he got into his car after withdrawing cash from the ATM at Khalid Bin Waleed Road.

On getting information,Ferozabad police reached there in no time and gave chase after the culprits tried to fled from the scene.

The police said raids were being conducted to apprehend the culprits involved.

Meanwhile,Inspector General of Police � Sindh while taking notice of the incident has sought detailed report from the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) � East.