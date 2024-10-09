Police Officer Killed In Katcha Firing
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2024 | 05:30 PM
SHIKARPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) One police officer was killed in a firing incident that took place near Katcha area of Shikarpur, tv channels quoting police reported on Wednesday.
According to details, police officer lost his life in a firing incident that erupted between the two groups near Katcha area of Shikarpur.
A Police team rushed to the site and shifted the body of a police personnel to nearby hospital.
Police team have also started search operation to arrest the perpetrators of crime. However, no success was made so far till the filling of this report.
Recent Stories
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Strengthening UA ..
Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's characteristic decency & modesty in politics. Now Cha ..
PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dera police arrested 15 outlaws; recovered 2 kg hashish, weopon58 seconds ago
-
PU to organize Int’l conference on Oct 101 minute ago
-
8 arrested with 10.5 kg drugs1 minute ago
-
KP cabinet approves amendments to Police Act 201711 minutes ago
-
Gang of poachers busted, exotic birds recovered11 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive in Bahawalpur from Oct 2811 minutes ago
-
AUST introduces self-financing requirements for students: Dr. Mujaddad11 minutes ago
-
11 girl students injured in Hangu school stampede11 minutes ago
-
PU awards ten PhD degrees11 minutes ago
-
4 arrested, cases for overpricing essentials20 minutes ago
-
Election Tribunal orders re-elections of PB-4421 minutes ago
-
11 dead, 1394 injured in Punjab road accidents21 minutes ago