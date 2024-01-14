Police Officer Killed In Motorcycle Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) An officer of Punjab Police was died in a motorcycle accident near Sector F-8 here Sunday.
According to private media report, the officer, identified as Nasir Mehmood, met with the incident due to high-speed, motorcycle reportedly went out of control and collided with an iron pole.
Rescue team swiftly reached the spot and promptly shifted the deceased officer's body to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for further formalities and postmortem examination.
Recent Stories
Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight
Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle
DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan
CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..
IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..
Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Caretaker PM arrives in Zurich to participate in WEF meeting9 minutes ago
-
Polio vaccination target achieved in RWP; Dr Nadeem9 minutes ago
-
Timely election in interest of country: Solangi9 minutes ago
-
Nawaz bringing new vision: Musadik9 minutes ago
-
Global collaboration vital to reap benefits from emerging Artificial Intelligence: VC WU19 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh29 minutes ago
-
Two member gang involved in street crimes arrested29 minutes ago
-
APHC-AJK expresses concern over rise in Indian state terrorism in IIOJK29 minutes ago
-
IG distributes plot documents among families of police martyrs39 minutes ago
-
A citizen killed on robbery resistance in Rawalpindi39 minutes ago
-
Punjab University awards ten PhD degrees49 minutes ago
-
Boy burnt alive59 minutes ago