Open Menu

Police Officer Killed In Motorcycle Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Police officer killed in motorcycle accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) An officer of Punjab Police was died in a motorcycle accident near Sector F-8 here Sunday.

According to private media report, the officer, identified as Nasir Mehmood, met with the incident due to high-speed, motorcycle reportedly went out of control and collided with an iron pole.

Rescue team swiftly reached the spot and promptly shifted the deceased officer's body to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for further formalities and postmortem examination.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Police Punjab Died Nasir Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T ..

Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match

54 minutes ago
 New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20 ..

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

10 hours ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 mid ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight

19 hours ago
 Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation ..

Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle

19 hours ago
DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Ar ..

DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan

19 hours ago
 CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt ..

CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery

19 hours ago
 59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate o ..

59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..

19 hours ago
 IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners ..

IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..

19 hours ago
 Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens

Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens

19 hours ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan