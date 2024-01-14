Police officer killed in motorcycle accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) An officer of Punjab Police was died in a motorcycle accident near Sector F-8 here Sunday.

According to private media report, the officer, identified as Nasir Mehmood, met with the incident due to high-speed, motorcycle reportedly went out of control and collided with an iron pole.

Rescue team swiftly reached the spot and promptly shifted the deceased officer's body to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for further formalities and postmortem examination.