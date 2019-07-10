UrduPoint.com
Police Officer Killed In Road Accident In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 7 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 02:41 PM

Two persons including a police officer were killed in a road accident in Laksian police limits on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) -: Two persons including a police officer were killed in a road accident in Laksian police limits on Wednesday.

According to the police, Additional Inspector General (AIG) police Lahore, Malik Kamran Yousaf was travelling on motorway in a police van alongwith driver constable Ashar Ishaq when a loaded trawler collided with the van at Sial morr service area.

Consequently, both policemen received serious injuries and died on the spot. However, the accused driver of trawler managed to escape from the scene. The concerned police have started investigation.

