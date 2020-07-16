UrduPoint.com
Police Officer Kills Dacoit During Robbery Attempt

A police officer killed a dacoit during robbery attempt in the jurisdiction of Cantt Police Station here on Wednesday, informed a police spokesman

Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Amir withdrew cash from ATM of a private Bank at Haider Road when a dacoit entered into the cabin and pointed gun at the police officer.

The dacoit tried to snatch cash during scuffle the police officer shot the dacoit.

Soon after the incident, heavy contingent of police rushed to the crime scene.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body of dacoit to District Headquarter Hospital for autopsy.

Police also recovered weapon used in the crime.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the police officer who showed valor, adding that such police officers are pride of police department.

