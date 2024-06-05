Police Officer Martyred In Bajaur
Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 03:00 PM
BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) A police officer was shot and martyred by unknown assailants in Bajaur district on Wednesday.
According to police, the incident occurred in the Shah Wali market of Inayat Kali Bazaar in Khark Tehsil.
The police officer, Wali Khan was shopping when unknown individuals opened fire on him, resulting in his death on the spot.
Local shopkeepers told that the attackers fled the scene after the incident.
Police have launched an investigation into the matter.
