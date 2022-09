(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Abdur Rauf Babar BS-18 of police service of Pakistan, presently serving under government of Punjab, has been transferred and his services are place at the disposal of government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with immediate effect and until further orders, said a notification issued on Wednesday.