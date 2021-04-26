UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Officer Sets Himself On Fire Outside CPO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

Police officer sets himself on fire outside CPO

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :A police official sustained burn injuries after setting himself on fire outside the Central Police Office (CPO) here on Monday.

According to police, Sub-Inspector Muzaffar Ali S/o Muhammad Ali set himself on fire to commit suicide in front of CPO.

He was shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi for treatment. The official suffered 41 percent burns.

Sindh Police spokesman said reasons for what the said official attempted to commit suicide were still uncertained. Police informed that Muzaffar Ali was posted at Telecommunication (Mirpurkhaas).

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar directed Deputy IGP (T&T) to ensure provision of all needed treatment facilities to the injured official. Sindh Police Chief also instructed to conduct detailed inquiry into the matter to ascertain that why the said cop attempted to commit suicide.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Injured Fire Police Suicide Muhammad Ali Colombian Peso All

Recent Stories

HFZA remains first choice for foreign investments

4 minutes ago

Singapore's MAS Core Inflation rises to 0.5 pct in ..

17 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

17 minutes ago

Dozens arrested in Mardan over violation of corona ..

18 minutes ago

Overseas investors increase Chinese securities hol ..

18 minutes ago

Four drug-peddlers held in sargodha

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.