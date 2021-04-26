Police officer sets himself on fire outside CPO

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :A police official sustained burn injuries after setting himself on fire outside the Central Police Office (CPO) here on Monday.

According to police, Sub-Inspector Muzaffar Ali S/o Muhammad Ali set himself on fire to commit suicide in front of CPO.

He was shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi for treatment. The official suffered 41 percent burns.

Sindh Police spokesman said reasons for what the said official attempted to commit suicide were still uncertained. Police informed that Muzaffar Ali was posted at Telecommunication (Mirpurkhaas).

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar directed Deputy IGP (T&T) to ensure provision of all needed treatment facilities to the injured official. Sindh Police Chief also instructed to conduct detailed inquiry into the matter to ascertain that why the said cop attempted to commit suicide.