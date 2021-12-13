UrduPoint.com

Police Officer Shot Injured Over Robbery Resistance

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :A police officer was shot injured in firing by unknown motorcyclists in Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of the megalopolis on Monday.

According to police, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Security-II Ghulam Murtaza Rao age 50 years was shot injured over robbery resistance at Rufi Grand City near Perfume Chowk, Gulistan-e-Johar, Block 18.

The injured was shifted to Dar-ul-Sehat Hospital for medical treatment.

Further investigations were underway.

