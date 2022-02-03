Police officer shot killed by his own guard

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2022

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :A police officer was shot killed allegedly by his own guard patrolling with him in the same police mobile van.

According to the initial incident report prepared by the police, the incident happened in the Qasimabad area here Thursday evening.

The DSP Qasimabad Faiz Muhammad Dayo, who sustained 4 to 5 gunshots reportedly, was killed in the incident.

The police arrested the police constable Asif Chandio from the place of the incident and recovered the weapon.

The body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem.

Although the video footage of the crime scene recorded by the local citizens showed the DSP lying dead in the police van, the police report claimed he breathed his last on the way to the hospital.

"At Pakora stop in PS Qasimabad on some issue, hot words were exchanged between DSP Qasimabad Faiz Muhammad Dayo and his gunman PC Asif Chandio.

Meanwhile, Chandio opened fire with government SMG and seriously injured the DSP," reads the police report.

Dayo was transferred from Noshehro Feroze to Hyderabad over 4 months ago and posted as DSP Qasimabad.

He belonged to Thull tehsil of Jacobabad district.

The incident's FIR has not been lodged till the filing of this report.

