Police officer suspended for failing to control crimes in his limits

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :A police officer was suspended on Monday for failing to control the crime in his jurisdictions.

According to spokesperson for Karachi Police, Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho suspended the station house officer (SHO) Orangi Town for his failure in controlling crimes in his area.

Karachi Police chief has asked all the SHOs to ensure stern actions against criminal elements in their concerned jurisdictions. He said strict departmental actions would be taken against negligent officers.