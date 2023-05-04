UrduPoint.com

Police Officer Suspended For Misbehaving With His Colleague

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2023 | 10:31 PM

Police officer suspended for misbehaving with his colleague

A police officer was suspended for misbehaving with another policeman in Hyderabad on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :A police officer was suspended for misbehaving with another policeman in Hyderabad on Thursday.

A video of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Faheem Farooqi had went viral over social media in which, he could be seen threatening a Section Officer (Traffic Section City), Hyderabad Naeem Rajput to transfer him from Hyderabad Traffic Police , as the said Section Officer attempted to dislodge the DSP's private vehicle, parked on the wrong side at Kohinoor Chowk, Hyderabad, according to a letter written by AIGP Operations Sindh to DIGP Establishment, CPO Sindh.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh taking notice of blatant disregard for law and ordered to initiate departmental proceeding against DSP Faheem Farooqi on immediate basis.

Besides, IGP also ordered to grant CC-1 with one basic pay as reward to SO Traffic Section City, Hyderabad, Naeem Rajput in appreciation of display of valiant character / integrity in performance of his duty.

DSP Faheem Farooqi is awaiting posting at Karachi Police Office (KPO).

