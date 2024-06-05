Open Menu

Police Officer Suspended In Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2024 | 06:21 PM

A petitioner appeared in the open court of District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hassan Iqbal and filed a complaint against a police officer

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) A petitioner appeared in the open court of District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hassan Iqbal and filed a complaint against a police officer.

According to a spokesperson, DPO Sialkot Muhammad Hassan Iqbal took immediate action and suspended the police officer.

A charge-sheet was issued, departmental inquiry under the supervision of SP Investigation was being conducted and a case would be registered on conviction.

DPO Sialkot said that illegal use of power or mistreatment of citizens would not be tolerated. He said self-accountability would be ensured in all cases because no one was above the law.

