Police Officer Suspended In Sialkot
Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2024 | 06:21 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) A petitioner appeared in the open court of District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hassan Iqbal and filed a complaint against a police officer.
According to a spokesperson, DPO Sialkot Muhammad Hassan Iqbal took immediate action and suspended the police officer.
A charge-sheet was issued, departmental inquiry under the supervision of SP Investigation was being conducted and a case would be registered on conviction.
DPO Sialkot said that illegal use of power or mistreatment of citizens would not be tolerated. He said self-accountability would be ensured in all cases because no one was above the law.
