(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir on Friday issued orders of transfer and posting of a police officer.

According to IGP office, Rana Tahir Rehman Khan, AIG Training, CPO Punjab, Lahore has been transferred and posted as AIG Development Central Police Office, Punjab, Lahore, against an existing vacancy.