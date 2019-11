(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab , Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan Friday issued transfer and posting orders of one police officer.

According to a notification, Muhammad Bilal Qayyum, awaiting, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director Headquarters, SPU Punjab Lahore on a vacant post.