Police officer visits educational institutions

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) In line with special directives of District Police Officer Dr. Asad Ejaaz Malhi, Deputy Superintendent Police Circle Kotmomin, Ghazi Qaiser Abbas, paid a visit to private educational institutions to create awareness about maintaining peace and students role in national prosperity.

An interaction session among students and the police officer was also held. The police officer said that students are playing key role in national building and they should divert their abilities towards their real obligation which is education.