Police Officer working for RAW in Karachi arrested

Police says ASI Shehzad Pervaiz has been accused of working for Indian Intelligence Agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and is key member of groups involved in target killings in Karachi.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 20, 2020) A local police officer was arrested over charges of working for Indian Intelligence Agency Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) here on Monday.

According to the police, two hand grenades were also recovered from the police officer who was initially shifted to Shahrah-e-Faisal police station.

The suspected police officer was identified as Shehzad Pervaiz who was a key member of groups involved in target killings in Karachi.

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Police and other undercover bodies arrested Shehzad Pervaiz from Gulistan-e-Jauhar in Karachi.

The sources said that the suspect was affiliated with MQM-London and was also involved in many terrorist activities in the past. He was important member of key groups working in Karachi and involved in various crimes.

The police, however, was holding further investigation, they added.