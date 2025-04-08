Police officers among several injured in clash over land dispute

A long-standing land dispute between two clans in the suburban area of Thana Luddan, Burewala, erupted into a violent confrontation on Monday, turning the peaceful locality into a virtual war zone

Burewala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) A long-standing land dispute between two clans in the suburban area of Thana Luddan, Burewala, erupted into a violent confrontation on Monday, turning the peaceful locality into a virtual war zone.

Heavy exchange of gunfire was reported from both sides as tensions reached a boiling point. According to initial reports, the conflict escalated when members of the Mai clan allegedly opened fire upon the arrival of police at the scene.

As a result, Station House Officer (SHO) Rasheed Jutt, ASI Haji Muhammad Younis, and six other police personnel including Elite Force members sustained bullet injuries. Additionally, four members of the Jutt clan, including women, were also reportedly injured in the crossfire.

The situation spiraled out of control as armed men from the Mai clan not only damaged two vehicles belonging to the Jutt clan but also allegedly looted livestock and valuable items from their houses.

Rescue teams rushed the injured to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Vehari, where they are currently under treatment. Upon receiving the news, District Police Officer (DPO) Vehari, Mansoor Aman, promptly visited the hospital to inquire about the condition of the injured personnel.

In light of the seriousness of the situation, additional police forces have been deployed to the area. Reports suggest that Mai clan members have taken strategic positions along different points near the River Sutlej, posing further security challenges for law enforcement agencies.

The entire area remains tense, with authorities working urgently to restore order and prevent further escalation.