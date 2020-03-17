'Police officers and personnel to perform their duty with honesty': RPO

Regional Police Officer Afzal Ahmed Kausar said that police officers and personnel should perform their duty with honesty, impartially and diligently and listen carefully to every person comes in police stations and ensure assistance on their merit

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer Afzal Ahmed Kausar said that police officers and personnel should perform their duty with honesty, impartially and diligently and listen carefully to every person comes in police stations and ensure assistance on their merit.

He expressed these views in cash prize distributing ceremony among the police officers and personnels.RPO said that police's official not only boosted up the morale of the force but also got success in achieving the trust and confidence of the people by eliminating these hardcore criminals in the Region.

He has hoped that the police officers and personnel would also perform their duties better than ever and encouragement of police officers and personnel would be continued to perform their best in future.

Later on ceremony, RPO Afzal Ahmed Kausar and SSP Investigation Branch Najeeb ul Rehman has distributed cash prize and commendation certificates among police personnel.