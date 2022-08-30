UrduPoint.com

Police Officers Appealed To Donate For Flood Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Police officers appealed to donate for flood victims

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police, Javed Alam Odho on Tuesday appealed to the senior police officers to donate generously for the flood victims.

The Karachi Police chief held a meeting with senior police officers to discuss the relief and rehabilitation efforts for flood affected people, according to spokesperson for Karachi Police.

Additional IGP appealed to the officers to participate in relief activities with the help of their friends and philanthropists and arrange tents, dry foods and medicines for the flood victims.

Javed Alam Odho said relief items be collected at the district level and the zonal Deputy IGPs would ensure their distribution among flood affected people, in collaboration with Special Security Unit (SSU).

The officers were directed to help and resolve, the issues of flood victims coming to Karachi in large numbers, with cooperation of district administration.

A large number of flood victims were coming to Karachi, support the administration and help them in solving the problems faced by them.

All zonal DIGPs, DIGP Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), all district SSPs and SPs Investigation attended the meeting.

