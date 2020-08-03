Police officers asked to examine actions of criminals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir said that Central Crime Branch should examine actions of criminals in dacoity, car and motorcycle theft and drugs dealings.

Presiding over a meeting held here at Central Police Office on Monday, he said that DPOs and circle officers of all districts should hold weekly open courts observing SOPs of COVID-19 on regular basis so that people may not face any trouble for provision of justice.

For elimination of complaints received on front desks in village police stations, IG Punjab directed that special focus should be given and monthly report should be sent to him regularly.

He said that for elimination of crimes and improvement in public service delivery, effective use of information technology is the need of hour therefore, for further improving working of police stations, use of effective information technology under the SOPs should be ensured at any cost and senior officers should admonish those who violate these SOPs during their surprise visits.

He further said that for boosting self accountability process, accountability branch should improve monitoring process of Police Stations, police offices and departmental inquiries with effective use of IT-application and softwares and also execute all matters with full impartiality.

Moreover, he said that in cases of kite-flying, aerial-firing, gambling and drugs dealing, digital monitoring must be ensured from registration of cases to completion of challans so that awarding of punishments to violators of law might be speeded up and every possible protection should provided to wealth and lives of people.

IGP said that 15 days report bearing 24/7 monitoring of inter provincial check posts should be sent to Central Police Office whereas a separate App should be prepared for assessing performance and digital monitoring of Riverine Check Posts of districts including Attock, Mianwali, Layyah and other districts.

He said that desired results from public facilitation IT projects can only be acquired through better monitoring and inspection so for resolution of issues of citizens, staff of SP complaints, front desks, 8787 Compliant Center, Police Khidmat Marakiz and Pukar 15 should perform their duties with full commitment and diligence and also provide every possible guidance for quick resolution of problems of people.

In the meeting, issue related with required Apps and softwarws of all branches and their up gradation along with other issues came under discussion.

During the meeting, Addl IG Operations, Addl IG PHP, Addl IG Investigation, and Addl IG IAB briefed about use of IT projects in their sections and shared progress reports.