Police Officers Asked To Improve Security Of Chinese Engineers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 12:30 PM

Police officers asked to improve security of Chinese engineers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer Riffat Mukhtar Raja on Sunday directed the police officers to ensure strict security of Chinese engineers and foreigners working at various projects across the district under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

During a meeting, he directed the CPO Faisalabad and DPOs Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot to make stringent security arrangements by ensuring three-tier security involving policemen, private guard andarmed security personnel for Chinese and other foreigners.

No negligence in this regard would be tolerated at any cost, he warned.

More Stories From Pakistan

