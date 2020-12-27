Police officers asked to improve security of Chinese engineers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer Riffat Mukhtar Raja on Sunday directed the police officers to ensure strict security of Chinese engineers and foreigners working at various projects across the district under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

During a meeting, he directed the CPO Faisalabad and DPOs Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot to make stringent security arrangements by ensuring three-tier security involving policemen, private guard andarmed security personnel for Chinese and other foreigners.

No negligence in this regard would be tolerated at any cost, he warned.