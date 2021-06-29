UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Officers Asked To Take Strict Action Against Child Abuse

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 07:21 PM

Police officers asked to take strict action against child abuse

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja on Tuesday directed the police heads of all four districts of the region to take strict action against child abuse in their respective areas

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja on Tuesday directed the police heads of all four districts of the region to take strict action against child abuse in their respective areas.

During a meeting, he said that it was a pity that incidents of child abuse were increasing day by day.

Therefore, the police should adopt proper strategy to check such like incidents.

The police should also utilize all scientific means to trace out real culprits and take them to task in accordance with law without any delay.

He also directed the police officers to trace the kidnappers' gang and ensure recovery of abducted children safely.

CPO Faisalabad, DPOs Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot districts and SSP Investigationsof all four districts of the region also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Chiniot Jhang Toba Tek Singh All

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler receives PhD holders

10 minutes ago

AJK EC hears 29 appeals on nomination papers accep ..

3 minutes ago

Construction work of Squash Complex finally starts ..

3 minutes ago

UK Lawmakers Rally for Assange Outside Belmarsh Pr ..

3 minutes ago

Commissioner Sukkur stresses protection of embankm ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.