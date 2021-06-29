Police officers asked to take strict action against child abuse

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja on Tuesday directed the police heads of all four districts of the region to take strict action against child abuse in their respective areas.

During a meeting, he said that it was a pity that incidents of child abuse were increasing day by day.

Therefore, the police should adopt proper strategy to check such like incidents.

The police should also utilize all scientific means to trace out real culprits and take them to task in accordance with law without any delay.

He also directed the police officers to trace the kidnappers' gang and ensure recovery of abducted children safely.

CPO Faisalabad, DPOs Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot districts and SSP Investigationsof all four districts of the region also attended the meeting.