Police Officers Asked To Use Professional Skills For Ensuring Justice
Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2024 | 05:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Regional Police Officer Sargodha region Sharuk Kamal Sidiqui stressed the need for
improving the quality of investigations and directed the officers to use their professional
skills for ensuring justice to the oppressed.
He was presided over a meeting of the Investigation Wing Officers at his office.
He directed the officers to complete records and resolve road certificate issues.
He stated that lack of interest in official duties was unacceptable.
The RPO instructed supervisory officers to review the completion of pending road
certificates and challans on a daily basis along with working with the prosecution
department to dispose of pending issues.
He directed for keeping records updated in the official software.
He revealed that Sargodha Police were committed to using modern technology
for providing timely legal assistance to citizens.
Divisional SPs (Investigation), DSPs (Investigation) also attended the meeting.
