Police Officers Awarded

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 05:00 PM

Police officers awarded

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The police department appreciated the performance of some officers and awarded them cash prizes and certificates here on Thursday.

CPO Cap (retd) Muhammad Suhail Ch awarded cash prizes to SSP Operation Muhammad Afzal, SP Madina Town Division Rizwan Tariq, DSP Civil Lines Atta ur Rehman, DSP Nishatabad Fayyaz Ihsan, SGO Millat Town Abid Hussain, SHO Nishatabad Muhammad Afzal, and some other officials over good performance.

