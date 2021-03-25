Police officers awarded commendation certificates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :District Police Office (DPO) Kasur Imran Khishwar distributed cash prizes and commendation certificates among 70 offices and personnel for their excellent performance and taking risks in the line of duty.

According to police spokesperson here on Thursday,a ceremony was held at District police lines in which SP investigation Ali bin Tariq,DSP city Muhammad Yaqoob Awan,DSP Saddar ishfaq Hussain Kazmi were also present.

The awards were distributed among field staff,safe city staff and office staff,said spokesperson.