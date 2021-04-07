Police officers awarded commendation certificates

City Police Officer CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas distributed cash reward and commendation certificates to officials for showing good performance, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :City Police Officer CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas distributed cash reward and commendation certificates to officials for showing good performance, informed police spokesman.

CPO praised the sub inspector Shakil Ahmed and assistant traffic warden Khadim Hussain for exhibiting best performance and to perform their duties honestly while cash rewards and commendation certificates were given to them.

CPO made it clear that the performance of police officers and personnel is being monitored and rewards are given to them on merit.

He said that such traffic officers are role models for others and they would be encouraged at all levels. He pointed out that strict action would be taken against those found negligent in performing their duties. Steps are being taken for the welfare of the force, he added.