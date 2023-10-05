Police officers awarded for better policing in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ismail Khan Division Nasir Mehmood Satti on Thursday distributed cash prizes and commendation certificates among the police officers for their outstanding performance.

Addressing the ceremony held in this regard here, the RPO lauded police officers for making their best efforts and showing excellent professionalism to maintain peace and improve security in the area.

He said they played an effective role in successfully handling blind murder and narcotics-related cases, which contributed to convictions and penalties in court cases, adding all this was a testament to the professional commitment and their better policing.

Moreover, he said that challenging cases were being worked out successfully due to the dedication of police professionals.

He said all the officers who improved the prestige of the police force through their dedication and professionalism would be encouraged at every forum.

He said that people had pinned high expectations on the police, so it should leave no stone upturned to come up to their expectations by eliminating crimes from the area and protecting the lives and properities of citizens.

The police officers who received the award during the ceremony included Sub-Inspector Nasrullah, Sub-Inspector Allah Wasaya and Assistant Sub-Inspector Farmanullah.