Police Officers Carry Out Security Audit Of Important Places
Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2024 | 03:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The police officers carried out security audits of various important places keeping in view the prevailing security situations.
According to the police spokesman, District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood had ordered a security audit of the important places in the city.
Following these orders, Superintendent of Police (SP) City Muhammad Ishaq Khan along with DSP Headquarters Anwar Khan, and DSP Security Sardar Alamgir Khan visited various places including Central Jail, Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines Dera, Police stations, and others.
During the visit, the officers were briefed by Deputy Superintendent of Central Jail Dera Zafar ULlah Khan about the jail security.
On this occasion, the SP City ordered to further enhance the security of police lines and police stations.
