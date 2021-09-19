Police Officers check security of Churches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :The Division Superintendents of Police (SPs), SDPOs and SHOs on Sunday checked security of the Churches in their respective areas.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas have enhanced security at Churches.

The police officers also briefed the police personnel deployed there.

He informed that Rawalpindi District police made tight security arrangements to ensure security of the Christian community at Churches.

The cops were also directed to ensure implementation of Corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for protection of the citizens.

Police Officers said that all possible precautionary measures should be adopted to contain spread of the coronavirus.