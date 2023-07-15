Police officers, clerics gather in Khayaban-e-Sir Syed for Muharram Security

A Peace Caravan including senior police officers and respected religious scholars gathered at Khayaban-e-Sir Syed to establish peace and security during Muharram-ul-Haram under the direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :A Peace Caravan including senior police officers and respected religious scholars gathered at Khayaban-e-Sir Syed to establish peace and security during Muharram-ul-Haram under the direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani here on Saturday.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson, SP Rawal Faisal Saleem, DSP Security Mirza Tahir Sikander, Assistant Commissioner Saddar, along with SHO Pirwadhai, participated in the peace caravan.

The peace caravan included Hafiz Iqbal Rizvi, Peer Azhar Shah Bukhari, Peer Riaz Hussain Shah, Allama Zahid Hussain Kazmi, Qazi Abdul Shakoor, Hafiz Qasim Ayub, Shaukat Jafri, Atiqur Rahman Shah, Saien Ajaz, Yaser Iqbal Rizvi, Tahir Taj Bhatti, Mufti Qasim, Chaudhry Abdul Majid, and other members.

A meeting was held at the Islamic education Institution on Khayaban-e-Sir Syed to ensure peace and security during Muharram-ul-Haram.

The esteemed scholars stated that the senior police officers and respected scholars have gathered in the peace caravan, and as always, this year too, the message of brotherhood, love, and respect would be disseminated during Muharram-ul-Haram.

"It is our duty to make our country a haven of peace and security," they said.

SP Rawal Faisal Saleem expressed his gratitude to the CPO Rawalpindi for mobilizing the peace caravan.

"Together, we will establish exemplary peace during Muharram-ul-Haram through the cooperation of scholars and worshippers.

The cooperation of scholars and worshippers will ensure the implementation of the orders of the Punjab government and the SOPs," he said.

At the end of the meeting, prayers were offered for the protection and safety of the nation, and a commitment was made to take every possible step to create an atmosphere of love and unity.

Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi Police conducted successful operations and arrested three wanted criminals in different cases.

According to details, Wah Police has apprehended wanted criminal Bilal in the cheque dishonor case as he has been wanted by the Wah Police since last year. Airport Police has arrested wanted criminal Bilal Arshad in the cheque dishonour case who was wanted by Airport Police since 2021.

Civil Lines Police apprehended wanted criminal Farooq in a fraud case. Farooq has been wanted by Civil Lines Police since last year. SSP Pothohar Muhammad Waqas Khan stated that operations against wanted criminals and their facilitators will continue.

Moreover, a successful operation by Waris Khan Police was conducted to arrest the assailant who injured a citizen by stabbing him a week ago.

According to details, Waris Khan Police has apprehended the accused Shafiq alias Arif Methan, who injured a citizen, Shiraz, by stabbing him a week ago. The accused attacked and wounded the citizen over a dispute. SP Rawal Faisal Saleem stated, "The arrested culprit will be prosecuted with solid evidence, ensuring that the appropriate punishment is delivered. The protection of citizens' lives and property is our foremost responsibility."