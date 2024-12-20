Police officers’ daughters complete handicraft course

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The girl students on Thursday were awarded certificates on the completion of handicraft course here at the Police Lines Headquarters.

Parliamentary Secretary Shazia Rizwan and Member of the Punjab Assembly Zainul Nisa were chief guests at the certificates distribution ceremony, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

The Senior Superintendent of Police-Investigation and Principal Handicraft School Yasmin Akhtar were also present on the occasion.

The daughters of police officers were imparted free of charge handicraft skill training during the course, which started in June this year.

The chief guests also visited the Handicraft School, where Principal Yasmin Akhtar gave them a detailed briefing about the courses and facilities being provided at the school.