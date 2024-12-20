Open Menu

Police Officers’ Daughters Complete Handicraft Course

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Police officers’ daughters complete handicraft course

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The girl students on Thursday were awarded certificates on the completion of handicraft course here at the Police Lines Headquarters.

Parliamentary Secretary Shazia Rizwan and Member of the Punjab Assembly Zainul Nisa were chief guests at the certificates distribution ceremony, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

The Senior Superintendent of Police-Investigation and Principal Handicraft School Yasmin Akhtar were also present on the occasion.

The daughters of police officers were imparted free of charge handicraft skill training during the course, which started in June this year.

The chief guests also visited the Handicraft School, where Principal Yasmin Akhtar gave them a detailed briefing about the courses and facilities being provided at the school.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi June Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

UN requests ICJ’s advisory opinion on obligation ..

UN requests ICJ’s advisory opinion on obligations of Israel regarding UN prese ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan win ODI series against South Africa

Pakistan win ODI series against South Africa

2 hours ago
 ACI in Milan highlights Arab legacy in Andalusia

ACI in Milan highlights Arab legacy in Andalusia

2 hours ago
 UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on Minist ..

UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on Minister of Environment of Chile

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2024

4 hours ago
El-Sisi, Erdogan discuss Gaza, Syria, other region ..

El-Sisi, Erdogan discuss Gaza, Syria, other regional developments

11 hours ago
 Israeli attacks on Gaza kill 17 people

Israeli attacks on Gaza kill 17 people

11 hours ago
 MSF report exposes Israel’s campaign of total de ..

MSF report exposes Israel’s campaign of total destruction in Gaza

11 hours ago
 Iraq repatriates 1905 Syrian soldiers

Iraq repatriates 1905 Syrian soldiers

11 hours ago
 Ajman strengthens investment cooperation with Irel ..

Ajman strengthens investment cooperation with Ireland

12 hours ago
 First Heritage Conference calls for preservation o ..

First Heritage Conference calls for preservation of heritage cities amidst moder ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan