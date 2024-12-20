Police Officers’ Daughters Complete Handicraft Course
Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2024 | 12:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The girl students on Thursday were awarded certificates on the completion of handicraft course here at the Police Lines Headquarters.
Parliamentary Secretary Shazia Rizwan and Member of the Punjab Assembly Zainul Nisa were chief guests at the certificates distribution ceremony, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.
The Senior Superintendent of Police-Investigation and Principal Handicraft School Yasmin Akhtar were also present on the occasion.
The daughters of police officers were imparted free of charge handicraft skill training during the course, which started in June this year.
The chief guests also visited the Handicraft School, where Principal Yasmin Akhtar gave them a detailed briefing about the courses and facilities being provided at the school.
Recent Stories
UN requests ICJ’s advisory opinion on obligations of Israel regarding UN prese ..
Pakistan win ODI series against South Africa
ACI in Milan highlights Arab legacy in Andalusia
UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on Minister of Environment of Chile
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2024
El-Sisi, Erdogan discuss Gaza, Syria, other regional developments
Israeli attacks on Gaza kill 17 people
MSF report exposes Israel’s campaign of total destruction in Gaza
Iraq repatriates 1905 Syrian soldiers
Ajman strengthens investment cooperation with Ireland
First Heritage Conference calls for preservation of heritage cities amidst moder ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANF seizes 1565 kg drugs in 7 operations2 minutes ago
-
Police officers’ daughters complete handicraft course2 minutes ago
-
NLPD organizes sixth session of 'Muqalma' series with acclaimed poet, critic Farrukh Yar2 minutes ago
-
E&T deptt offers vehicular related services at Shalimar Ground2 minutes ago
-
Couple critically injured in gas cylinder blast12 minutes ago
-
DG KPCTA announces preparations for prestigious 'Shandur Lake Sports Competition'12 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 73,000 cusecs water12 minutes ago
-
Former AJK PM, Tanveer Ilyas, AJK PPP leader discuss political affairs22 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi visits Peshawar, emphasizes unity for peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa32 minutes ago
-
Three persons killed, two injured in road mishap1 hour ago
-
‘Global campaigners for justice must stand with oppressed Kashmiris’: Report1 hour ago
-
Polio worker dies of heart attack during duty1 hour ago