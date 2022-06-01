UrduPoint.com

Police Officers' Delegation Visits PSCA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2022 | 09:20 PM

A delegation of 70 DSPs of junior command course from training college visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :A delegation of 70 DSPs of junior command course from training college visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority here on Wednesday.

The delegation was briefed about the working of the PSCA by Chief Operating Officer PSCA Kamran Khan. On this occasion, PPIC-3 DSP Coordination's Shahid Chaddar also took the officers to various departments of the Authority and briefed about the sections.

Among the participants in the training course, 70 DSP's from all over Punjab were given training in the operation and monitoring center, 15 call center, PUCAR 15 Center.

In addition, the trainees were also briefed on advanced traffic management, e-challan systems and data analysis center.

The delegation was also briefed on the latest investigative procedures, LTE handsets, women safety app, and media monitoring center.

On the occasion, the training officers said that the visit to the Punjab Safe Cities Authority had become an integral part of the course. This project was important for changing the police culture, they added.

