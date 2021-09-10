Police officers directed to conduct surprise visits of police stations

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 07:59 PM

Capital City Police Officer Ghulam Mahmood Dogar Friday directed senior officers including DIG Operations, DIG Investigation, and SSPs Operations and Investigation wings to hold surprise visits of police stations to improve their performance and redress grievances of the complainants

He directed divisional SPs to check performance of their relevant police stations and timely disposal of the applications.

Dogar said illegal detention, abuse of powers and misbehaviour with citizens would not be tolerated at any cost.

The CCPO ordered police officers to depute special patrolling squads at hotspots and DSPs and SHOs to personally monitor the snap checking process in their areas of jurisdiction.

CCPO Lahore also presided a joint interactive session of Muharars and Police Community Guides at District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh. SSP Operations Waqar Shoaib Qureshi was also present.

