Police Officers Directed To Ensure Protection Of Basic Human Rights

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi on Tuesday directed police officers to ensure the protection of basic human rights to all.

He issued these directives while addressing a video conference with all Station House Officers (SHOs), DSPs, SDPOs and SPs of the Capital City Police here at Central Police Office (CPO). It was first of such unique nature by any provincial chief of the province.

All Regional Police Officers (RPOs) also participated in conference through video link while Additional IGPs for Investigation, Operations, Headquarters, DIG Inquiry and Inspection, DIG Special Branch, DIG Headquarters, DIG CTD, DIG Operations and other higher police also authorities also attended.

During the conference, the IGP informed that all SHOs and Muharars about their duties and police policy and their implementation in detailed.

The IGP said that expected the highest level of professionalism and integrity from SHOs. He urged the participants to uphold merit and justice.

The IGP also paid rich tributes to Shuhada police whom rendered supreme sacrifices in line of duty and termed it to be emulated by the whole force.

In the conference the IGP was briefed about the steps taken under the National Action Plan (NAP) and against Narcotics peddlers in detail.

The IGP was informed that during the current years a total of 8024 kg narcotics were co-revered which included 7562.837 kg charas, 158.299 kg opium, 224.104 kg heroin, 79.050 kg ice and 10800 bottles of liquor.

The IGP was informed that under NAP a total of 3554 Search and Strike operations were conducted in which 17433 accused were arrested and recovered 4833 arms and 176421 ammunitions.

Moreover, during these operations 58355 houses and 19354 hotels were checked and on violation 2839 and 340 First Information Reports were registered respectively against the violators.

Likewise, the IGP was further updated that 17956 Snap Checking were conducted during which 16016 suspects were taken into police custody and 3328 arms and 186136 rounds were recovered.

Also, 290 illegal Afghanis were detained for not having legal documents and 280 cases were registered against them under the Foreign Act.

