Police officers directed to make foolproof security arrangements for Muharram in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :SP Investigation Tank police Nasir Khan has directed the officers concerned to make foolproof security arrangements for Muharram ul Haram in Tank district.

Presiding over a meeting to review the security plan for Muharram ul Haram in the light of the special instructions of Regional Police Officer Dera Ismail Khan Abdul Ghafoor Afridi and District Police Officer Tank Waqar Ahmed, he directed that the police personnel must remain on high alert to ensure peaceful environment throughout the district during Muharram days in order to prevent any untoward activity.

The meeting was attended among others by DSP Headquarters Abdul Rasheed Khan, DSP Rural Chan Shah, DSP Sub Division Jandola Syed Marjan Khan, SHO City Aftab Alam Baloch and SHO Police Station Shaheed Mureed Akbar Abdul Ali Khan.

He said that to ensure the peaceful conduct of Muharram, the best security arrangements will be made to maintain peace and order by using all the resources and the long-lasting atmosphere of peace and order will be maintained in the district during Muharram.

He issued instructions to the officers to continue the search process, keep a close watch on suspicious persons and miscreants, speed up the search and strike operations, and continue the process of verification of the tenants staying on the routes of the mourning procession. He emphasized that during the days of Muharram, no stranger should be allowed to stay in the houses/hotels located on the routes of processions.

He added that to make the Muharram peaceful, the display and carrying of all types of weapons and ammunition will be prohibited, complete ban on pillion riding and black glasses of vehicles will also be prohibited, Provocative speeches/wall chalking and publication of communal content will also be prohibited, and strict action ordered for the violators.