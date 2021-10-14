UrduPoint.com

Police Officers Directed To Register All Cases Without Hesitation

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari has directed the police officers to further pull up their sleeves for devising a calculated comprehensive plan for prevention of crime and ensuring best policing in Peshawar.

These directives were issued to Peshawar based police high ups in a meeting of law and order held in CPO office on Thursday.

Additional IGP Investigation, DIG Operations, CCPO, SSP Investigation Peshawar, SP Cantt, SP City, SP Suburb and all SDPOs attended the meeting.

The meeting thoroughly reviewed law and order during the last three months and way forward to put an effective halt to the street crimes.

Addressing on the occasion, the IGP directed the participants to register all cases without any hesitation and bring the real culprits involved in such cases to book through professional and scientific investigation.

The IGP warned that no burking would be allowed and made it clear that very soon IGP's helpline would be launched to keep strict check and balance for ensuring in time registration of the cases.

The general public would be informed about the helpline through media and in case of non-registration of the FIR they could contact on IGP's helpline.

The participants were also directed for starting two shifts of motorcycle riders' squad in Peshawar and deployment of more manpower on vulnerable points.

They were also directed for getting hold of additional manpower from different police units and deploying in the field so that the force could be visible everywhere.

The Peshawar police high ups were further directed to perform its duty with full devotion, dedication and positive approach by keeping close coordination with the general public and foil nefarious design of the criminals with iron hard. They were directed to keep inform the public of their good work on regular basis.

Earlier, the CCPO Peshawar while presenting the Peshawar police performance report of the last 3 months said that during this period 36 gangs involved in street crimes were busted and millions of rupees and stolen items were recovered. He further informed that to counter such crimes technology based strategy had been adopted for it.

